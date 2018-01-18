Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

No Armenians among Kazakhstan bus crash victims – ministry


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. There are no Armenians among the victims of the deadly bus crash in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region, the foreign ministry of Armenia said.

“According to information given by Kazakhstani authorities to the Armenian Embassy, there are no [ethnic] Armenians or citizens of Armenia among the victims of the Aktobe region bus crash”, the ministry said on Twitter.

52 people died as a passenger bus caught fire in western Kazakhstan.

 

 




