Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger comments on Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Head coach of London’s Arsenal Arsene Wenger has commented on Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer.

“The transfer of Sanchez to Manchester United can both happen or not. Nothing is guaranteed here. I can say the same on Mkhitaryan’s transfer. I like him very much and he knows what kind of a game we play and he likes our club. Let’s see if the transfer of the two players will happen. We like Mkhitaryan’s gameplay, and the salary isn’t a problem”, Wenger said.