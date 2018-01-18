Armenian Ambassador meets with Georgia’s minister of internal affairs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan met with Georgian minister of internal affairs Giorgi Gakharia, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Armenian Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan to the Georgian minister.

Coming to the cooperation between the Armenian and Georgian law enforcement agencies, the officials touched upon the bilateral programs, as well as the possibilities to expand them.

They agreed that the Armenian Police and the Georgian ministry of internal affairs should continue the close cooperation in several directions and combine efforts to achieve more successful results in fight against crime.

The officials expressed hope that the Georgian minister will visit Armenia in the near future.