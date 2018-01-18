Great opportunities for optimization exist in procurement sector, says PM
YEREVAN, JANAURY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan says there are great opportunities for optimization in the state procurement sector.
“We are now going through ministries, agencies and we have a specific standard with which we will assess the work. In the comparisons of the 2016-2017, 2018-2019 procurements I want to hear how the change of price of one unit is done. We have very big space for optimization here. There is a quite difference in the 2017-2016 prices, I want this tendency to continue”, he said.
