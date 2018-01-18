Meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in Kraków is expected and desirable, says French Ambassador

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in the Polish city of Kraków is expected and desirable, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“I will once again state France’s position on this issue: this is our concern over this long-lasting conflict, as well as our call to find a negotiated decision. And in this context every meeting is expected and desirable”, the Ambassador said, reminding that his task is to deepen the Armenian-French relations and strengthen them in political, economic, cultural and educational spheres.

“And as you know, there is another ambassador who dedicates his entire working time to these issues: the talk concerns the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group”, he said.

By the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Kraków on January 18.