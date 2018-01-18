1 billion 384 million AMD needed for implementing anti-corruption strategy in targeted fields  

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The government made changes in the September 25 decision of 2015 on ‘Approving anti-corruption strategy of Armenia and the 2015-2018 action plan for its implementation’, reports Armenpress.

Chief of the government staff Vahe Stepanyan said according to the decision, the targeted areas for combating corruption are the state revenue collection, services provided by the police to the citizens, healthcare and education.

“Under the current strategy a task has been set to develop action plan to neutralize and reduce corruption risks”, he said.

1 billion 384 million AMD is needed for implementing the anti-corruption strategy.