Government approves bill on Public Council

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the bill on “Public Council”, reports Armenpress.

Justice minister Davit Harutyunyan said this initiative is conditioned by the constitutional changes. “The current activity of the Public Council was regulated and its members were appointed by the president. Constitutional changes were made in 2015 and new provisions regarding the government were set in connection with the transition to the parliamentary system”, the minister said.

The institute of the President of the Republic underwent significant changes, its powers were cut. “This bill proposes formation of depoliticized Public Council which will receive a constitutional status by becoming a consulting body adjacent to the government”, Davit Harutyunyan said.