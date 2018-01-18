Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

No military servicemen among victims of fatal car crash in Syunik


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. No servicemen have been injured in the car crash which involved a military truck transporting soldiers on the Sisian-Shaki highway in the Syunik province.

“None of the military servicemen got injured”, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

The car crash happened on January 18 in the morning.

Several cars collided, which resulted in two fatalities.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration