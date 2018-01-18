No military servicemen among victims of fatal car crash in Syunik

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. No servicemen have been injured in the car crash which involved a military truck transporting soldiers on the Sisian-Shaki highway in the Syunik province.

“None of the military servicemen got injured”, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

The car crash happened on January 18 in the morning.

Several cars collided, which resulted in two fatalities.