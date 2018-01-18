Government opposes proposal to abolish ranked voters system from Electoral Code

YEREVAN, JANAURY 18, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia gave a negative conclusion to the bill from the opposition faction MPs from Tsarukyan bloc, whereby they proposed to amend the electoral code and abolish the regional list system.

“The arguments whereby the current proportional system is deviated from a pure proportional one and resembles a majoritarian system is a wrong claim – the majoritarian system itself isn’t a bad thing, it is another matter that every country should have a system typical to it”, Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan said.

“Our current system is 50/50, we don’t see any grounds for making changes, if we were to transition to that system completely, we would have a situation when the voter would make a choice only for a party and wouldn’t know which lawmaker will represent him, wouldn’t recognize his lawmaker in the parliament, while voters must know their lawmakers”, he said.