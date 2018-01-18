Sunny weather forecast in Armenia from January 20

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Scattered precipitations are expected in Armenia in the afternoon of January 18, January 19 and overnight January 20.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS that clear weather is forecast for the afternoon of January 20, and from Janaury 21-23.

Temperature will gradually grow by 5-7 degrees on January 19-20.

+10 - +12 degrees Celsius is forecast for Yerevan January 20-23.