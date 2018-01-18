Bus fired in Kazakhstan carrying Uzbek citizens to Russia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The emergency situations committee of the Kazakh interior ministry still is not making comments on the reasons of the bus fire in Samara- Shymkent highway of Aktobe region that killed 52 Uzbek citizens, Interfax reports.
According to preliminary reports, the bus was carrying Uzbek citizens to Russia.
52 people were killed after a bus has caught fire in Samara- Shymkent highway of Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region.
Five people managed to escape the burning bus.
The rescue team dispatched to the scene.
Emergency officials have opened a telephone hotline for worried relatives.
