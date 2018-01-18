Government approves bill banning import of right-sided steering vehicles

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the bill on temporarily banning the import of vehicles with right-sided steering wheels, reports Armenpress.

Minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan said it is expected to temporarily ban the import of right-sided steering vehicles from April 1 to October 1, 2018 by the “release for domestic consumption” customs procedure.

According to the Law on Traffic Safety, the right-hand traffic is defined in Armenia.

The minister noted that the operation of right-sided steering wheel cars pose danger for the traffic.

During the January 11 session the government of Armenia has approved two bills which will temporarily ban the import of vehicles with right-sided steering wheels. The bill also allows the right of use of these vehicles for owners of right-sided steering wheel cars until April 1, 2018.