PM Karapetyan expects growth in construction field in 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan expects certain activeness in the construction field in 2018, reports Armenpress.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, the PM said significant growth was recorded in the construction industry in 2017 and in the near future increase of such paces is also expected.

“Doing Business 2018 report touched upon the field of granting construction permission and certain problems were recorded, for this purpose a respective instruction was given on November 16, 2017. At the same time based on the research and meeting results with the constructors, a necessity to simplify and clarify the administration in the construction field, as well as the overall requirements set by legal acts emerged”, the PM said.

Taking into account the aforementioned, the PM tasked the minister of territorial administration and development, chairman of the state urban development committee, the governors and proposed the Yerevan Mayor to develop a package of proposals for clarifying the entire process in the construction industry and simplifying the procedures of administration of competent authorities, permission, conclusions. The package should be submitted to the government within a month.

“We expect certain activeness in the construction field in 2018, we need to maximally listen to what hinders them and set a very clear, simple mechanism which will prevent different comments”, PM Karapetyan said.