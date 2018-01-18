Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

Life of Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting in Tavush province is not in danger


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The life of soldier wounded by the Azerbaijani shooting in Armenia’s Tavush province is not in danger, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of the Armenian defense ministry, told Armenpress.

“Soldier Adibek Mikoyan was wounded. He has been transported to Yerevan from Tavush. Fortunately, his life is not in danger”, the defense ministry spokesman said.

He also informed that the situation in Tavush is not tense. “Shots are fired every day, but the situation is not tense”, he said.




