North Korea can have up to 20 nuclear warheads – scientists say

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. According to Hans Christensen and Robert Norris from the Nuclear Information Project of the Federation of American Scientists, North Korea can have 10 to 20 nuclear warheads.

“North Korea can produce materials sufficient for creating from 30 to 60 nuclear warheads, but 10 – 20 warheads have presumably been assembled”, the scientists said in an article in The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.