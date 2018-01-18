Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to sign 4-year contract with Arsenal – British media


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of Manchester United is expected to sign a contract with London’s Arsenal in a few hours, according to the Mirror.

The Armenian international’s transfer is still under media spotlight, with Mirror reporting that Mkhitaryan will sign a 4 year contract with Arsenal, and will get 5 million pounds annual salary.




