Henrikh Mkhitaryan to sign 4-year contract with Arsenal – British media
YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of Manchester United is expected to sign a contract with London’s Arsenal in a few hours, according to the Mirror.
The Armenian international’s transfer is still under media spotlight, with Mirror reporting that Mkhitaryan will sign a 4 year contract with Arsenal, and will get 5 million pounds annual salary.
- 21:43 Armenia’s ruling party has not discussed PM’s candidacies yet
- 21:28 Senior Armenian lawmaker assesses Turkish FM’s announcement on Armenian Genocide cynicism
- 21:13 Serzh Sargsyan to announce the name of the candidate of the next president of Armenia tomorrow
- 20:55 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs agree to expand capability of the Officeof Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office
- 19:16 Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs over
- 19:01 Armenia signs Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence
- 18:56 U.S. Congressman urges breaking down barriers to expanded U.S.-Artsakh ties
- 18:29 President Sargsyan holds consultation with the participation of SCPEC members
- 18:00 It’s storm and snow on some roads of Armenia
- 17:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-01-18
- 17:34 Asian Stocks - 18-01-18
- 16:37 Criminal proceedings launched over Azerbaijani shooting of Armenian soldier
- 16:36 Mkhitaryan may become highest paid player of Arsenal – British media
- 16:18 All flights cancelled in Amsterdam airport
- 16:14 Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting kicks off in Kraków, Poland
- 15:59 Minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources submits application for resignation
- 15:48 ARF Supreme Council not yet discussed issue of candidate for president
- 15:45 Reserves of state treasury of precious metals, gemstones to be sold for effective management
- 15:25 Turkey MP Paylan counters false newspaper article on Istanbul Armenian Patriarchal Election
- 15:11 6 marksmen from Armenia to compete in Munich Int’l Tournament
- 14:50 French Ambassador expects strengthening of Francophonie positions in Armenia by upcoming summit in Yerevan
- 14:23 Armenian-French educational cooperation develops with new projects
- 14:15 Newly appointed Ambassador of Nigeria presents credentials to Armenian President
- 14:11 Public minivans to be excluded from city transportation network
- 14:09 Armenia’s Government set to address property, land tax arrears
- 14:08 President Putin invites CIS countries to become EAEU observers
- 13:41 No Armenians among Kazakhstan bus crash victims – ministry
- 13:36 Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger comments on Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer
- 13:30 Russia’s Putin calls on to accelerate digital economy development within EAEU
- 13:24 Armenian Ambassador meets with Georgia’s minister of internal affairs
- 13:21 Armenian Parliament Speaker sends condolence letter to Iranian counterpart
- 13:02 Radical changes to be made in higher education system – minister
- 12:58 Great opportunities for optimization exist in procurement sector, says PM
- 12:54 Meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in Kraków is expected and desirable, says French Ambassador
- 12:52 1 billion 384 million AMD needed for implementing anti-corruption strategy in targeted fields
10:35, 01.16.2018
Viewed 5724 times Armenian Parliament recognizes Yazidi genocide
10:49, 01.18.2018
Viewed 5662 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan to sign 4-year contract with Arsenal – British media
18:18, 01.16.2018
Viewed 4111 times Mkhitaryan’s transfer in the focus of mass media – Raiola makes new announcement
14:54, 01.12.2018
Viewed 2904 times 8th millennium B.C. settlement discovered in Armenia
19:30, 01.11.2018
Viewed 2887 times If the deal takes place, it will be win-win – Lineker comments on possible exchange of Mkhitaryan and Sánchez