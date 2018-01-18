Festivals, adventure tourism, boosting hotel economy: Artsakh develops tourism at different directions

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Festivals, adventure tourism, increase of number of guest houses, hotels: Artsakh develops tourism at different directions, Artak Grigoryan – head of Tourism department at Artsakh’s ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourism, told ARMENPRESS.

Last year Artsakh offered Road Trail for those interested in hiking which is distinguished by its adventure stories, beautiful sites and various rich architectural monuments.

“This year we will boost this direction. We met with the organizers of the Road Trail a lot of times, and now we are trying to clarify the development program to understand the financial and methodological assistance. This year steps will be taken to equip concrete routes. The route communities will be identified where it will be possible to organize a night-stay. We can state that an international team is gathered who are ready to have their contribution from experience and financial perspectives”, he said.

Artak Grigoryan said they are going for the first time to provide methodological support to the communities to increase the number of the guest houses. The methodological assistance will be at two directions – lectures and publication of special literature for the business. According to him, by the increase of number of tourists it is obvious that the number of guest houses, rented apartments also increases.

“The Artsakh village itself is a separate tourism result with its night-stay, clean food, hiking. In other words, there are numerous opportunities. We will promote this so that the rural people will form this product”, he said.

Festivals, concerts will be held during 2018 aimed at attracting tourists. Among these events the Wine Festival is important which is being held annually and has a concrete program. It includes exhibition-fair of the best wines of Artsakh and Armenia, presentation of agricultural products, concert, excursions, dances, games and exhibition of works of Artsakh craftsmen. This year the festival will be held already for the 5th time.

Artak Grigoryan informed that a significant work is also expected to be carried out in the digital sphere. Marketing campaigns will be held in the internet by attracting a lot of followers.