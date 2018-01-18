Trump accuses Russia in helping North Korea

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said Russia isn’t helping whatsoever in the settlement of the North Korean issue.

Trump told Reuters that Moscow is even helping Pyongyang to avoid the UN sanctions.

“Russia isn’t helping us in the North Korean issue at all”, he said.

Trump says this all leads to Pyongyang getting closer day by day to creating a long range missile, which can reach US mainland.

In addition, according to Trump Russian President Vladimir Putin can “do many things” for solving the North Korean issue, however the low level of relations between the countries, in Trump’s words, doesn’t allow to reach success.