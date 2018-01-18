Actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan hospitalized in Moscow

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, 82, has been hospitalized in Moscow, TASS reported citing a source.

“An ambulance took Armen Dzhigarkhanyan from his theater to the Pirogovskaya hospital with a diagnosis of hypertensive crisis. Doctors also suspect neuralgia, and that the artist has contracted a virus”, the source told TASS.

According to the source, the actor is weak but conscious.