Actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan hospitalized in Moscow
YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, 82, has been hospitalized in Moscow, TASS reported citing a source.
“An ambulance took Armen Dzhigarkhanyan from his theater to the Pirogovskaya hospital with a diagnosis of hypertensive crisis. Doctors also suspect neuralgia, and that the artist has contracted a virus”, the source told TASS.
According to the source, the actor is weak but conscious.
