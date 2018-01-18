Weather update: Snowfalls on roads, highways; Stepantsminda-Lars open for traffic

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations issued a notification saying roads and highways in Armenia are mostly passable as of 09:00, January 18.

The notification comes a snowfalls began throughout the country.

Light precipitations are expected on January 18-19 and overnight the 20th. Clear weather is forecast on January 20 afternoon and January 21-22.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS that clear ice has formed on some parts of the Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvajar road and all roads in the Syunik province.

Snowfalls are reported in Kotayk, Ararat, Shirak, Vayots Dzor and other areas.

Georgian authorities said the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.