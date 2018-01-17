YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The roads in Armenia are mainly passable on January 17 by 18:15.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Emergeny Situations of Armenia, black ice is formed on Vardenyats pass, on Sotk-Karvachar roadway and on all the roadways of Syunik Province.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the general department of the Republic of Northern Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.