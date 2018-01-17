Artsakh’s State Minister predicts breakthrough growth of economy in 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. 2018 will be a big year for Artsakh’s economy since a considerable growth is expected in all the main spheres, Artsakh’s State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan said, summing up the results of 2017 and presenting the main goals of the current year.

“Growth in mining industry will be achieved due to considerable increase in productivity and output volume of Base Metals Company. Besides there are projects in non-metal mining industry. This year in Sarsang-Madaghis a project will be launched, within the frames of which an investment of more than 100 mln U.S. dollars will be made by local and foreign companies. As a result water reservoirs will be built, which will be exploited for electricity generation, fish breeding and tourism. In hydropower sector a number of other projects will be carried out in different regions. Important projects are envisaged for agricultural sector as well. These will include irrigation water, gardening, cultivation of grain, cattle breeding and the remaining important branches,’’ the State Minister said.