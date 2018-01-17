Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-01-18

YEREVAN, 17 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 482.99 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.31 drams to 591.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 8.53 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.47 drams to 666.33 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 84.72 drams to 20712.67 drams. Silver price down by 3.58 drams to 265.46 drams. Platinum price down by 117.11 drams to 15443.08 drams.