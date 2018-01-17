PM Karapetyan sees great potential for ensuring drastic commercial growth with Iran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. PM Karen Karapetyan sees great potential for ensuring drastic growth of trade turnover, exports and imports with Iran.

During a Q&A in the parliament, in response to a question from Tsarukyan faction MP Vahe Enfiajyan, the PM stressed that trade turnover with Iran for the past 10 month, except for the energy sector, comprised only 62,5 million dollars.

“Taking into account the Iranian market, its opportunities, the number of Iran’s population, this is of course a small number. Based on the data of the past 10 months, we had 9-10 percent growth of imports and exports with Iran, which is also small. We have talked with our Iranian colleagues that we have serious things to do here, since there is great potential for ensuring drastic growth. The Meghri FEZ is also giving us this opportunity”, he said.

Speaking on the Meghri HPP, the PM said a private investor displays interest, which has led to the Iranian side also displaying interest.