Armenian Premier speaks about price increase of compressed gas, petrol and diesel fuel

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan referred to the price increase of some types of goods in the recent period. During a Q&A session at the National Assembly, PM Karapetyan first noted that official price rise in Armenia amounts to 2.6%, whereas it’s 6.7% in Georgia and 7.9% in Azerbaijan.

Afterwards, Karen Karapetyan talked about the price rise of compressed gas, petrol and diesel fuel. ARMENPRESS reports the PM noted that petrol price rise in Armenia amounts to 20 AMD. “At the moment petrol price in Georgia is higher than in Armenia even though we bring petrol to Armenia by transit through Georgia. Besides, petrol users have an alternative – compressed gas. Gas price has risen by 20 AMD amounting 190-220 AMD. In the case of the compressed gas, the price that existed in 2015 has been restored. It’s not good that compressed gas price has increased, but this is not something new, since we have had this price earlier and worked in the market with this price and later we decreased its price as we had the chance”, the PM detailed, adding that compressed gas price in Georgia has also risen amounting to 260-310 AMD.

Referring to diesel fuel price rise, the PM underlined that it can be risky for agriculture to some extent. Karen Karapetyan informed that the Ministry of Agriculture has made some evaluations and found out that the price of agricultural products can increase as a result of diesel fuel price rise. He added that the Government is discussing options to subsidize diesel fuel for agricultural economies to reduce the existing risks.

Concluding his speech, the PM stressed that price increase of compressed gas, petrol and diesel fuel is not so problematic.