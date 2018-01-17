Ambassador Switalski highlights maximal implementation of Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has displayed very strong dedication to the implementation of the Eastern Partnership agenda, advancing, strengthening ties with European Neighborhood, EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski told a press conference.

“We are now in the stage when we must ensure the maximal implementation of the recently signed Armenia-EU agreement. We are working with our Armenian colleagues to prepare a good roadmap which will guide the entire implementation. The Armenian government is diligently working in the direction of the national implementation mechanism, which is very important for us”, he said.

Speaking about the ratification process, the Ambassador mentioned that Estonia’s recent ratification is a clear signal for all colleagues.

“The ratification process is usually based on legislative processes. The process’ simplicity or difficulty depends on the legislation of each country. Particularly, in federation states any international agreement requires a scrutinized process, hard work. We are optimistic, the most important is that the agreement can start to be implemented this year, hopefully from spring, this requires ratification from Armenia only”, he said.

“Of course certain parts of the agreement will be able to implement without the full completion of the ratification, it is difficult to say when it will be possible, but judging from the signals we can say that we definitely have basis to be optimistic”, he said.