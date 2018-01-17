Ex PM Abrahamyan isn’t among presidential candidates– ruling party

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the ruling party’s faction of the Armenian Parliament reassures that former PM Hovik Abrahamyan is not among the Republican Party’s presidential candidates for the upcoming election.

At a press briefing he said that he talked with Abrahamyan and the latter himself doesn’t have such a desire. “He doesn’t have that desire, and the party hasn’t discussed him”, Baghdasaryan said.

Asked if the frequent interactions of ruling party members with the former PM can become prerequisites for him to return to the leadership after April, Baghdasaryan said: “Let’s finish the presidential election issue, then we will talk about this”.

Earlier Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said discussions within the party regarding a presidential candidate didn’t begin yet, but didn’t rule out that discussions can begin during the January 18 executive body session of the party.