Armenian minister of agriculture departs for Germany

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of German federal minister of food and agriculture Christian Schmidt, Armenia’s minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan has departed for Berlin to participate in the 10th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) on the subject “Shaping the Future of Livestock – sustainably, responsibly, efficiently”, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit the Armenian minister will participate in the 10th Berlin forum of agriculture ministers on January 20.

Minister Arakelyan will also attend the opening ceremony of the International Green Week Berlin annual exhibition for food, agriculture, and gardening industry.