Newly appointed Ambassador of Nigeria presents copy of credentials to Armenian deputy FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Nigeria Ibrahim Hamzat (residence in Tehran) presented the copy of credentials to deputy foreign minister of Armenia Armen Papikyan on January 17, the ministry told Armenpress.

The deputy FM congratulated the Ambassador on the appointment and wished success in his diplomatic mission. The deputy minister expressed hope that the newly appointed Ambassador will direct his activity for development of bilateral cooperation.

The Ambassador thanked for the reception and congratulations, assuring that Nigeria is interested in expanding the relations with Armenia, and he will make all possible efforts to strengthen the mutual cooperation.

During the meeting issues relating to the development of cooperation between the two countries in different spheres, including intensifying the cooperation between the foreign ministries and within the frames of the international organizations, forming the legal framework and boosting the trade-economic ties were discussed.

The officials also touched upon a number of regional and international urgent issues.



