Czech government resigns after losing confidence vote

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The government of the Czech Republic led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis agreed to resign after the minority cabinet lost a confidence vote a day earlier, Reuters reports.

The government will remain in office in a caretaker capacity after the compulsory step, pending negotiations on forming an alternative administration that could take weeks or months as parties shun Babis while he battles allegations he abused an EU subsidy program a decade ago as a businessman.

“The government approved its resignation and I will ask for an appointment with the president so that I can deliver the resignation personally,” PM Babis said as quoted by Reuters.

Czech President Milos Zeman has said he will give Babis another go at forming a government.