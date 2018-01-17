Coordination of fight against terrorism in Armenia to be conducted by PM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The coordination of actions of subjects and public administration authorities fighting against terrorism, formation and overall management of anti-terrorist operation headquarters will be shifted from the president to the prime minister in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The Parliament adopted the bill on making changes in the law on ‘Fight against terrorism’. 93MPs unanimously voted in favor of the bill.

The adoption of the bill is conditioned by making the current legislation in accordance with the Constitution. According to the 2015 Constitutional changes the role of the presidential institute has significantly changed. The republican executive bodies engaged in fight against terrorism have been renamed into public administration authorities.