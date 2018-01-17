Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome baby girl via surrogate

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Reality TV superstar, model and actress Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West welcomed their baby girl via surrogate, reports Armenpress.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister”, Kardashian said in her blog.

Kim Kardashian made a decision to hire a surrogate after doctors told her that a third pregnancy would put her life and health under danger.