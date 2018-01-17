UN chief says continuation of conflicts in Europe is unacceptable

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary General António Guterres outlined the organization’s areas for action in 2018, Armenpress reports citing the UN website.

Among the areas for action the UN chief included the settlement of the Ukrainian, Syrian and other crisis, fight against terrorism, countering global climate change and migration issue.

The UN chief urged to treat the paralysis that led to escalation and freezing of the conflicts in Europe. “Taking into account that the two World Wars started here, as well as keeping in spotlight Europe’s resources and potential, conflicts in this region should not continue”, he said.

António Guterres also stressed the need for pushing back the dangerous tide of nationalism in Europe, and the need for revitalizing the relevant mediation initiatives for Eastern Ukraine, Nagorno Karabakh, Georgia and Transnistria. A concerted effort is also urgently needed for solutions leading to long-term stability in the Western Balkans, he added.