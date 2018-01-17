Cigarettes without graphic health hazard warning images to remain in market until expiry date

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Cigarettes not complying with the technical requirements of the EEU, which have appeared in the market before July 15, 2018, can remain in the market until their expiration date, Gayane Margaryan from the ministry of economic development and investment, department of technical regulations told ARMENPRESS.

“The mandatory EEU requirement on the presence of graphic warning images on cigarette packs was initiated on May 15, 2016, and was confirmed for Armenia as a transitioning period on July 15, 2018. Producers and importers who have assessment documents which were received prior to May 15, 2016, can produce and import based on standards of the national regulation. But after July 15, 2018, they must have a new document, in line with the EEU regulations”, she said.

Under the EEU requirement, the health hazard warning images must be in color, very graphic, and must be 50% in size on both sides of the pack.