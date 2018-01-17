Armenian PM extends condolences to Iran’s first vice president on deadly tanker fire

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s PM Karen Karapetyan extended condolences to Iran’s first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri on the sinking of the Iranian oil tanker Sanchi near the eastern shores of China, which claimed the lives of dozens of crew members.

“With deep sorrow I learnt about the painful news on the dozens of deaths as result of the fire on the Iranian oil tanker”, the PM said in a letter.

On behalf of the government, the Armenian PM extended deepest condolences to the Iranian first vice president, and asked to convey words of support to the families of the victims.