Turkey’s Erdogan holds phone conversation with NATO chief

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Diken reports.

During the phone talk the officials discussed the US plans to create security forces in Syria. Erdogan told the NATO chief that the US such step is unacceptable for Turkey. He added that Turkey is ready to take any step to ensure its national security concerning the ongoing developments in Syria.

According to the Turkish media reports, the NATO chief said the US has not consulted with them on creating the security forces in Syria. He expressed confidence that the best way for solving the issue is an open dialogue between the allies.