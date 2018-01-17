US, Kazakh Presidents agree to strengthen partnership

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev agreed to strengthen the cooperation in several fields during the meeting in the White House, the White House said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

“President Trump received President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the White House to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the US and Kazakhstan”, the statement says.

“The leaders agreed to strengthen the cooperation on political and security issues, trade and investments”, the statement says.

The US Department of State said Kazakhstan purchased US goods and services worth 2.5 billion USD as a result of President Nazarbayev’s Washington visit.

The Kazakh presidential office said more than 20 agreements on investment and trade-economic cooperation were signed during Nazarbayev’s US visit.