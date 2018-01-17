Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 January

Armenia’s Pizzelli might be transferred to Kazakh F.C.


YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Marcos Pizzelli, the attacking midfielder of Armenia’s national football team, who plays from Saudi Arabia’s Al Shabab, might once again return to the Kazakhstani F.C.

Pizzelli’s transfer to the Kazakh Aktobe is highly probable.

Pizzelli has previously played for Aktobe, appearing in 55 matches and scoring 13 goals.




