Parliament session kicks off, Q&A with Cabinet expected
YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament session kicked off with 91 lawmakers in attendance.
Members of Parliament will vote for bills debated during the previous session.
At 16:30 a Q&A will begin with the Cabinet.
- 10:30 US deeply concerned over Turkey’s violations of fundamental human rights
- 10:23 US, Kazakh Presidents agree to strengthen partnership
- 10:11 Brazilian legend Ronaldinho retires from football
- 10:05 Armenia’s Pizzelli might be transferred to Kazakh F.C.
- 10:05 Parliament session kicks off, Q&A with Cabinet expected
- 09:57 International ministerial meeting on North Korea held in Vancouver, Canada
- 09:45 European Stocks - 16-01-18
- 09:44 US stocks down - 16-01-18
- 09:43 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-01-18
- 09:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 16-01-18
- 09:41 Oil Prices Down - 16-01-18
- 09:31 Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia, Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 01.16-21:18 Armenian President sends condolence letter to Iranian President
- 01.16-20:45 Serzh Sargsyan presents his visions on next President of Armenia in meeting with intellectuals
- 01.16-19:49 President Sargsyan hands Order of Homeland to National Hero of Armenia Hovhannes Chekijyan
- 01.16-19:17 Nadia Murad and Yazda welcome recognition of Yazidi Genocide by Armenian parliament
- 01.16-18:30 Delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Armenia participates in NATO conference
- 01.16-18:21 Armenian Defense Minister receives U.S. Ambassador to Armenia
- 01.16-18:18 Mkhitaryan’s transfer in the focus of mass media – Raiola makes new announcement
- 01.16-18:04 It’s snowing on some roads of Armenia
- 01.16-17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-01-18
- 01.16-17:26 Asian Stocks - 16-01-18
- 01.16-17:10 A group of Syrian-Armenian students hand over letter of gratitude to representative of Russian Embassy in Armenia
- 01.16-17:01 Increase of tariffs for certain products won’t lead to significant price changes – economic watchdog
- 01.16-16:41 Ruling party to nominate presidential candidate who has “much to say, do”
- 01.16-16:31 Russian, Iranian FMs discuss Syrian settlement
- 01.16-15:53 Cavusoglu again uses “leave it to historians” tormented proposal on Armenian Genocide
- 01.16-15:32 Government finances more than 20 programs for community development
- 01.16-15:10 Snowfalls hit some highways of Armenia
- 01.16-15:06 Price of several products decrease after joining EEU, eliminating obstacles
- 01.16-14:58 4 Day War vets call on to join fundraiser for surgery of wounded soldier
- 01.16-14:19 Concert dedicated to Armenian Patriarch to be held in Istanbul
- 01.16-13:57 Armenia included in UN Honour Roll
- 01.16-13:51 The Urartu-era silver cup of Lori Fortress
- 01.16-13:33 By recognizing Yazidi Genocide, Armenia showed its support to the brotherly people on state level
10:35, 01.16.2018
Viewed 3809 times Armenian Parliament recognizes Yazidi genocide
18:18, 01.16.2018
Viewed 2929 times Mkhitaryan’s transfer in the focus of mass media – Raiola makes new announcement
19:30, 01.11.2018
Viewed 2731 times If the deal takes place, it will be win-win – Lineker comments on possible exchange of Mkhitaryan and Sánchez
14:54, 01.12.2018
Viewed 2673 times 8th millennium B.C. settlement discovered in Armenia
17:02, 01.11.2018
Viewed 2632 times Armenian parliamentary committee issues positive conclusion for Yazidi genocide condemnation bill