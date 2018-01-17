Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 January

Parliament session kicks off, Q&A with Cabinet expected


YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament session kicked off with 91 lawmakers in attendance.

Members of Parliament will vote for bills debated during the previous session.

At 16:30 a Q&A will begin with the Cabinet.

 




