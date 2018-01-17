International ministerial meeting on North Korea held in Vancouver, Canada

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The international community cannot comply with the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, Canada’s minister of foreign affairs Chrystia Freeland said at a press conference summing up the ministerial meeting results in Vancouver, Interfax reports.

Minister Freeland reiterated Canada’s unequivocal commitment to diplomatic efforts that increase pressure on North Korea to abandon its current path and set the conditions for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The meeting of foreign ministers initiated by Canada and US was attended by the FMs of US, Japan, South Korea and etc.

Russia and China were not invited to the meeting.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the ministers “agreed that in order to reach success the UN member states, especially China and Russia should completely implement the sanctions”.