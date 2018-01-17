LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.24% to $2181.50, copper price down by 2.13% to $7064.00, lead price down by 1.12% to $2550.00, nickel price down by 2.99% to $12490.00, tin price up by 0.02% to $20330.00, zinc price down by 1.33% to $3381.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 1.27% to $77500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.