Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia, Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 17, as of 09:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.
The Vardenyats Pass and Sisian-Kapan highway are partly covered with clear ice.
All drivers are urged to use winter tires.
The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
