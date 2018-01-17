Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia, Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 17, as of 09:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

The Vardenyats Pass and Sisian-Kapan highway are partly covered with clear ice.

All drivers are urged to use winter tires.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.