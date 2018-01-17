Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 January

Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia, Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 17, as of 09:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

The Vardenyats Pass and Sisian-Kapan highway are partly covered with clear ice.

All drivers are urged to use winter tires.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration