President Sargsyan hands Order of Homeland to National Hero of Armenia Hovhannes Chekijyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The solemn ceremony of honoring and handing “Order of Homeland” to People's Artist , Director of the State Academic Choir of Armenia Hovhannes Chekijyan took place on January 16 at the Presidential Palace of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, during the ceremony People's Artist, composer Tigran Mansuryan introduced the biography of Hovhannes Chekijyan, his creative past and achievements.

The President of Armenia handed the “Order of Homeland “to the National Hero of Armenia congratulated him and on behalf of the Armenian people wished Chekijyan strong health and new successes.

At the awarding ceremony, President Sargsyan addressed a congratulatory message to the National Hero Hovhannes Chekijyan.