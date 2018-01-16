Armenian Defense Minister receives U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan received Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills on January 16.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, during the meeting the works done in 2017 in the sidelines of Armenian-U.S. defense cooperation were summed up and the main cooperation directions for 2018 were outlined.

The Defense Minister briefly presented the directions that will be included in the 7-year program of the modernization of the Armed Forces of Armenia and over which Armenia expects cooperation with the USA.

Richard Mills underlined the readiness of the U.S. Defense Ministry to cooperate with the Armenian Defense Ministry in the spheres of mutual interest. An agreement was reached to hold bilateral defense consultations in Yerevan in 2018 during which the general vision of the future cooperation will be developed.

Issues of regional security were also discussed at the meeting.