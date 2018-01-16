Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

It’s snowing on some roads of Armenia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. It’s snowing on the roads of Abovyan, Talin, Maralik, Artik, Ashotsk, Aparan, Spitak, Vanadzor, Stepanavan, Tumanyan, Noyemberyan, Dilijan and Jermuk regions by 17:30, January 16.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies of Armenia, black ice is formed on Goris-Kapan road and Vardenyats Pass. Melting with the help of salt and sand is being conducted.

All interstate and republican roads of Armenia are open.




