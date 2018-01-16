A group of Syrian-Armenian students hand over letter of gratitude to representative of Russian Embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. A group of Syrian-Armenian students gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Armenia to hand over a letter of gratitude to the Russian Federation for the continuous support aimed at liberating the country during the years of war and assisting its people, reports Armenpress.

The organizers of the initiative were the Syrian Student Union in Armenia and the International Humanitarian Development NGO.

Head of the Syrian Student Union in Armenia Julia Pampalyan said almost all students who arrived in Armenia from Syria participate in the campaign.

“I am from the city of Aleppo. I have arrived in Armenia in 2012. I study at the Yerevan State Medical University. I left Syria because it was dangerous there. Terrorist movements started, they were everywhere, even entered universities, churches, they attacked everywhere. My relatives now are in Syria, we had 3 young losses, now everything is destroyed there. We express our gratitude both to Russia and Armenia since Armenia also provided aid by sending food”, she said.

Nasri Nasri also arrived in Armenia in 2012. The relatives are now in Syria.

“Three years ago when I returned back, the situation was bad, but this summer I also visited there, the situation greatly improved. This year I graduate and will return to my relatives”, the student said.

The head of the Union handed over the letter of gratitude to the advisor of the Russian Ambassador who promised to give the letter to the Ambassador and said Russia will continue providing assistance now more focusing on the humanitarian direction.

“The most important thing is the revival of that country which is not an easy task. We think that we all, including by the assistance of Armenia, will be able to address this difficult task”, the advisor said.