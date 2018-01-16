Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

Government finances more than 20 programs for community development


YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has received nearly 150 programs aimed at community development, 57 of which have been approved, minister of territorial administration and development Davit Lokyan told reporters at a briefing, reports Armenpress.

He said about 653 million drams have been provided for more than 20 programs, and two more programs are at the funding stage.

“The programs were mainly rejected for not having loans, and the state could not provide grants to such programs”, the minister said.

He stated that the economic entity should apply to bank for implementing a program.




