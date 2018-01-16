Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

Snowfalls hit some highways of Armenia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on January 16, as of 14:30, snowfalls hit the highways of Maralik, Artik, Ashotsk, Aparan, Tumanyan and Jermuk regions.

The ministry told Armenpress that Artik-Alagyaz, Goris-Sisian, Goris-Kapan highways and the Vardenyats Pass are partly covered with clear ice.

Clearing operations are underway.

All roads are open in Armenia.




