Price of several products decrease after joining EEU, eliminating obstacles

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The prices of sugar, chicken, vegetable oil, lentil, flour, peas and certain dairy products have decreased in January against the same period of the previous year, Artak Shaboyan, chairman of the state commission for the protection of economic competition told a press conference.

“They [decreases] are mainly associated with membership to the EEU on one hand, since trade conditions got improved, imports from EEU countries has been facilitated, and on the other hand elimination of entry obstacles, associated with tax and customs administration improvement”, he said.

Speaking on sugar price decreases, Shaboyan said the drop is 13,3 percent, the price of 1kg of sugar has dropped from 392 drams to 339 drams.

Deepening of competition has also contributed to price decreases in the sugar market, he said.

The number of importers has also grown, for instance if before joining the EEU 28 businesses were importing chicken meat, now the number is 57.