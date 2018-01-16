4 Day War vets call on to join fundraiser for surgery of wounded soldier

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The call of defense minister Vigen Sargsyan has given results – 30,000 dollars has already been raised in a few days after the minister urged to join the fundraiser for serviceman Albert Dallakyan’s surgery, Manuel Manukyan – co-serviceman of Albert, chairman of the Union of Four Day War Participants NGO told reporters.

“On behalf of Albert we thank all those who contributed in such a short period of time for the sum to be collected”, he said, adding that 19 thousand dollars are still required.

“Prior to the defense minister’s announcement only 500 thousand drams was collected”, he said.

Earlier on January 13, personally Vigen Sargsyan called on to join the fundraiser.